PWD puts 5 engineers on notice over street lights

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the PWD minister Atishi expressed her displeasure regarding non-functioning street lights in the city, the PWD has issued show cause notices to five engineers over the issue. Notices were served on Friday to four engineers in south Delhi and one in northwest Delhi division. The minister pulled up the officials issuing clear instructions. As per the report, Atishi instructed the PWD to submit a report on the non-functioning of street lights every evening by 8 pm. Some of these are on stretches handed over to the NHAI. The PWD has been given a deadline till Monday to make the remaining lights functional. She emphasized the necessity of the street lights, saying the Delhi government is extremely sensitive towards women's safety issues. "In view of public safety, I instructed the officials to repair the street lights as they are instrumental in avoiding accidents during winters due to smog. Prompt acti