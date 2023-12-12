SC defers Singh’s bail plea to Feb 5

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: There was no relief for AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday, with the Supreme Court deferring the hearing of his plea against Delhi High Court’s order rejecting his petition challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam to February 5 next year.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice S V N Bhatti adjourned the matter for further hearing on February 5. The Delhi High Court, in its order on October 20, rejected Singh’s plea challenging his remand and arrest in the alleged ‘excise case’.

The AAP leader and Parliamentarian moved the SC against the order, seeking relief in the case. Singh has been behind bars since he was arrested by the ED on October 4, 2023 in the alleged liquor scam.

In another development, a Delhi court on Monday allowed Singh to appear before a parliamentary committee to file his submissions regarding an allegation of breach of privilege. Special Judge M K Nagpal directed the jail superintendent to take the accused to Parliament on any working day when it is in session to file his submissions before the Rajya Sabha’s Privileges Committee.

