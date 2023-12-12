SC sends commissioner to resolve MCD panel row

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The absence of a joint standing committee has been plaguing an already politicized MCD for a while now. The “decision paralysis” in the civic body has caused a political stir. On Monday, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Sandeep Mehta passed an order appointing a commissioner to resolve the standing committee row.

The BJP has accused the ruling AAP of blindsiding the opposition while clearing various proposals and not conducting the joint standing committee elections. As per the MCD Act, all construction proposals need the sanction of the standing committee.

This became a seminal issue when the MCD was found to have delayed the implementation of the directions of the Supreme Court towards approval of the construction of a new building in the Modern Housing Cooperative Society. This has left many senior citizens and their families homeless.

The counsel for the MCD would blame the protracted delay and apathy on the absence of a joint standing committee where elections are delayed. The petitioners, through Advocate on Record Krishnamohan K Menon, and advocate Dania Nayyar, submitted that the inaction of four years is a blatant contempt of the court order.

The counsel also argued that the functionality of the MCD has to be restored by invoking section 68 of the MCD Act. The SC made it clear that such paralysis in decisionmaking is not acceptable. It directed the commissioner to execute the task in the absence of the joint standing committee. Having given only two weeks, the SC has also made it clear that it would be monitor the entire process.

The MCD standing committee takes up five types of policy matters — layout plans, audit reports, decisions with financial bearings above 5 crore, rate and contracts (appointing an agency and fixing contract rates), and new policies that have financial implications.

The format ion of the 18-member standing committee has remained in limbo due to contention over the appointment of 10 aldermen (nominated councillors). The aldermen were appointed by L-G VK Saxena on January 3, a decision that the AAP challenged in the Supreme Court.

STANDING COMMITTEE, AN ALL-POWERFUL BODY

As per the MCD Act, all construction proposals need the sanction of the standing committee. The House saw noisy scenes in October, as BJP objected to AAP introducing policy proposals directly, bypassing

the standing committee — a panel that controls MCD’s purse strings

