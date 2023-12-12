Work to turn India into a developed nation in next 25 years, PM urges youth

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘ViksitBharat@2047’ on Monday in the presence of 500 academics at the L-G secretariat . Modi, launching the event via video conferencing, emphasised that the roadmap for India’s future would be a collaborative effort, while also exhorting the youth power and its potential to make the country achieve the status of a developed nation in the next 25 years.

The event which also encompassed a workshop on ‘Voice of Youth,’ was marked by the presence of Vice Chancellors of different universities, Heads of Institutes, and faculty. Modi, in his address, urged that India should take a quantum leap to become a developed nation and said that institutions should harness the energy of youth with the single aim of achieving the objective. “For India, this is the time; and every moment of this Amrit Kaal should be utilized.

This is the period in the history of India when the country is going to take a quantum leap. Today, every institution and every individual should move with a resolution that every effort will be for Viksit Bharat. The aim of your re solutions should be singular, developed India.”

The PM also emphasised that teachers and universities ponder ways to make India a developed country at a faster pace and identify specific sectors for improvement toward becoming a developed nation. “Youth is both the agent of change and the beneficiaries of change. The next 25 years are going to be decisive for the careers of the youth in colleges and universities today. They should decide how developed India should be.” he said

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘ViksitBharat@2047’ on Monday in the presence of 500 academics at the L-G secretariat . Modi, launching the event via video conferencing, emphasised that the roadmap for India’s future would be a collaborative effort, while also exhorting the youth power and its potential to make the country achieve the status of a developed nation in the next 25 years. The event which also encompassed a workshop on ‘Voice of Youth,’ was marked by the presence of Vice Chancellors of different universities, Heads of Institutes, and faculty. Modi, in his address, urged that India should take a quantum leap to become a developed nation and said that institutions should harness the energy of youth with the single aim of achieving the objective. “For India, this is the time; and every moment of this Amrit Kaal should be utilized. This is the period in the history of India when the country is going to take a quantum leap. Today, every institution and every individual should move with a resolution that every effort will be for Viksit Bharat. The aim of your re solutions should be singular, developed India.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The PM also emphasised that teachers and universities ponder ways to make India a developed country at a faster pace and identify specific sectors for improvement toward becoming a developed nation. “Youth is both the agent of change and the beneficiaries of change. The next 25 years are going to be decisive for the careers of the youth in colleges and universities today. They should decide how developed India should be.” he said Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp