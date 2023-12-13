Date sheet out: CBSE Class X, XII board exams from Feb 15

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the date sheets for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024 on its official website, cbse. nic.in or cbse.gov.in.

The examination for both classes is scheduled to begin From February 15, 2024, and continue until April 2, 2024.

On the first day, the exam will be held in two sessions: from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and from 10.30 pm to 1.30 pm. On other days, it will be held in one, two, three, and four sessions. “CBSE Class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024, while Class 10 board exams will be held from February 15 to March 13,” examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“While preparing the date sheet, the board has kept in mind that there is a sufficient gap between the two subjects. Dates of competitive exams such as JEE have been kept in mind while deciding the schedule for class 12,” said the examination controller.

The CBSE recently said that the board would not award any overall division, distinction or aggregate to the students appearing for the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in 2024. The board will neither calculate nor declare and inform the percentage of marks.

