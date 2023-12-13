Elderly traumatised at prospect of moving to other locations: Signature view apartment Prez

Zaid Nayeemi By

Express News Service

President of Signature View apartment RWA, Amrendra Kumar Rakesh, spoke to Zaid Nayeemi at length about the issue of sub-standard construction of flats by the Delhi Development Authority which had compromised the safety of residents. He said that senior citizens were traumatised by the prospect of being forced to relocate to a new place. Further, school-going children will be put to severe inconvenience, he

added. Edited excerpts:

Please tell us more about the issue on which residents are agitated?

The flats that were allotted to the residents of the Signature View apartment by the DDA were not in good condition. There have been instances of ceilings crashing down and even our cars getting damaged. When tests were conducted on the structure, it was found that it was not suitable for residential purposes.

What was the outcome of your meetings with DDA?

The DDA has made a clause that they will pay the rent amount only if all the 336 flats are vacated. However, it should be noted that the flats were sold individually by the DDA. It is not a cooperative housing society that DDA is demanding to vacate all the flats at once.

What are the demands of RWA and residents?

All the occupants of D and E blocks are ready to vacate their flats, since they are the most unsafe. DDA must rent to live elsewhere. They are fulfilling the 100% vacancy clause of DDA. Secondly, the residents of all the other blocks should be evacuated on an urgent basis, so that any tragic incident is avoided.

What issues are residents facing due to this situation?

Senior citizens are facing mental trauma at the prospect of being forced to relocate to a new place. Also, school-going children will be put to severe inconvenience.

