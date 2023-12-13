FBI chief meets Delhi top cop, flags fake call centres, terrorism

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The United States principal law enforcement agency Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Christopher A Wray on Tuesday visited the Delhi Police headquarters and met Commissioner Sanjay Arora.

Senior police officers told this paper that Wray discussed various issues related to terrorism, cyber frauds and fake call centres. Wray, who is on a three-day visit to India, had a day before met the CBI director in New Delhi.

The FBI director’s visit holds importance as it comes just two weeks after the United States accused the Indian agency official of being involved in a conspiracy to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, an American citizen, Khalistani separatist and the chief of proscribed Sikh For Justice terror outfit, on its home soil. Official sources said that all Special Commissioner of Police were present in the meeting which was coordinated by the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police, the special cell.

Notably, in April this year, fugitive gangster Deepak Boxer was nabbed by the Delhi Police in a multi-continental operation involving multiple agencies and governments. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) played a crucial role in Boxer’s arrest.

In another case in June, the special cell busted an international cybercrime syndicate in a joint operation involving the FBI and Interpol and subsequently arrested four people from different states of the country.

According to a senior police official, the FBI director was briefed about areas of possible cooperation between the two law enforcement agencies. “There was a particular emphasis on enhancing the exchange of information on criminal matters and for improving structural coordination in combating transnational crimes,” the official said.

The official said that both agencies recognised the need to focus on emerging technology-based challenges to law enforcement, closer cooperation in transnational cybercrimes, facilitating access to encrypted communication and the need to share information to prevent criminals from taking shelter in different countries.

