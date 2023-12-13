Finance secy delaying DJB funds: Atishi to Delhi HC

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid an ongoing tussle between the Centre and Aam Aadmi Party, Delhi Finance and Services Minister Atishi stated before the Delhi High Court that the Finance Secretary Ashish Chandra Verma is delaying the much-needed funds for the Delhi Jal Board.

“Despite adherence to the prescribed payment schedule and timely submission of utilisation certificates and requisite details by the DJB on September 12, the Principal Secretary (Finance), Finance and Planning Department has persistently raised new and varied queries, impeding the release of the much-needed funds,” Atishi said in an affidavit.

The AAP minister also claimed that she had asked the officers to look into the matter but to no avail. “I have repeatedly asked for the officers responsible for the alleged mismanagement to be identified and for recommendations for disciplinary action, to no avail. Neither have names been forwarded, nor has any action been initiated,” she said.

The Affidavit comes about a case related to the delay in the release of funds for the DJB by Verma. Atishi said, that while the first instalment of the grant-in-aid/loan was released in May, the second instalment of Rs 2,031 crore was due in October. Earlier Verma had argued that the proposals forwarded by the DJB for the release of grant-in-aid “lack mandatory information and documents”.

“From time to time, instructions are issued to the administrative department about procedures to be followed. However, the proposals forwarded for release of GIA lack the mandatory documents and the proposals are delayed,” he said.

