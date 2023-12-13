Inter-state arms cartel busted, three suspects held in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Police have busted an inter-state firearms syndicate that supplied semi-automatic guns to criminals and traffickers of Delhi-NCR and arrested three people in this connection, an officer said on Tuesday.

With the arrest of the accused, identified as Amarjeet Singh alias Sardar (35) an arms manufacturer from MP’s Khargone, Vimal Kumar (19), and Sumit Kumar (19), both residents of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the cops also recovered 11 semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore from their possession.

DCP (Special Cell) Alok Kumar “On December 4, police received inputs two members were to meet one Delhi-based arms trafficker near the Pul Prahladpur underpass, MB Road, in the afternoon to deliver the pistols,” said the DCP. Both of them were apprehended. On interrogation, it was revealed that the pistols were to be supplied to the members of the Hashim Baba gang.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Police have busted an inter-state firearms syndicate that supplied semi-automatic guns to criminals and traffickers of Delhi-NCR and arrested three people in this connection, an officer said on Tuesday. With the arrest of the accused, identified as Amarjeet Singh alias Sardar (35) an arms manufacturer from MP’s Khargone, Vimal Kumar (19), and Sumit Kumar (19), both residents of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, the cops also recovered 11 semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore from their possession. DCP (Special Cell) Alok Kumar “On December 4, police received inputs two members were to meet one Delhi-based arms trafficker near the Pul Prahladpur underpass, MB Road, in the afternoon to deliver the pistols,” said the DCP. Both of them were apprehended. On interrogation, it was revealed that the pistols were to be supplied to the members of the Hashim Baba gang.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp