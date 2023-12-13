JNU students union president fined Rs 10K for ‘flouting rules’

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after JNU released a 15-page manual titled ‘Rules of discipline and proper conduct of students’, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was issued a notice and fined Rs 10,000 for allegedly flouting the rules.

The JNU reportedly found Aishe Ghosh, a PhD student at the School of International Studies and resident of Koyna Hostel, guilty of forcibly pushing open the locked door of the Teflas Students Union office on March 2, 2023, and not producing the required permission letter from DOS, IHA to enter it when asked by the security guard.

This kind of activity is serious and falls under Item 3 category II of the statutes of the varsity. The JNU’s office order also read, “This act of Aishe Ghosh is serious, unbecoming of a student of JNU and calls for strict disciplinary action against her.

However, keeping her career prospects in mind, the Competent Authority has taken a somewhat lenient view on the matter.” “Aishe Ghosh is fined Rs 10,000 with a strict warning not to repeat such undisciplined activity in future. She is directed to deposit the fine within 10 days from the issue of this order and show the proof thereof to this office,” it further read.

Commenting on the revised manual, Aishe Ghosh said, “The JNU Chief Proctor Manual lacks clarity on several crucial aspects, leaving room for misinterpretation and arbitrary implementation. Such ambiguous rules can lead to unfair and discriminatory practices, jeopardizing the rights of individual students.”

“It should be mentioned here that the new manual comes at a time when the JNU student community is facing several academic and infrastructural issues on the campus,” she added. A JNU official on Tuesday, however, clarified that the protests have not been banned on the JNU campus and are allowed at designated areas. The varsity’s new manual had invited criticism from the students.

