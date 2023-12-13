Home Cities Delhi

Indore man kills live-in partner for refusing sex

Published: 13th December 2023 06:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2023 07:19 PM

By PTI

Indore, Dec 13 (PTI) The live-in partner of a 20-year-old woman was arrested in Indore on Wednesday for allegedly stabbing her to death for refusing to have physical relations with him, police said.

The deceased and the accused were living together in a rented house in the city for the last few days after becoming friends on Instagram, a police official said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma told reporters that the woman was killed in the couple's rented house in the Raoji Bazaar area on December 7 and her body was recovered by cops two days later on December 9.

The accused, Praveen Singh Dhakad (24), originally a resident of Guna district, got furious when the victim refused to have physical relations with him and stabbed her in the neck with a pair of scissors, he said.

The woman started bleeding profusely and died on the spot, said Vishwakarma.

The accused panicked and fled after locking the house from outside and also took away her mobile phone, said the police officer.

Dhakad was tracked and arrested after the murder came to light, he added.

