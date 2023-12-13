Home Cities Delhi

Man robbed of valuables by three in Anand Vihar

The accused threatened the victim and took away his handbag, briefcase and two laptops. 

Published: 13th December 2023

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A man, travelling in his car, was forcibly stopped by another four-wheeler, a Honda City and robbed of his belongings by three suspected robbers in the Anand Vihar area of east Delhi on Tuesday, police said.

“The complainant informed the police that when he reached near the Cross river mall suddenly a white Honda City car stopped his vehicle, two people alighted from it and another on a bike rushed towards his car,” Meena said.

The accused threatened the victim and took away his handbag, briefcase and two laptops. “There was Rs 60,000 cash in his handbag,” the officer said.

The surprising or maybe meticulously planned act was that the robbers left the Honda City car on the spot and fled in two different directions in separate bikes. The police have registered the case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and IPC and have begun probing the matter

