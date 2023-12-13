No funds for govt schools under sports budget this year, says teachers’ body

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Government School Teachers Association (GSTA) has written to the Education Department, emphasising that government schools in the national capital have not received any funding from the sports budget this year.

Each month, the Delhi government allocates Rs 20,000 to every school. The GSTA has expressed concern, pointing out that due to insufficient funds, students have been unable to practice without proper sports equipment. Throughout the year, there has been a lack of necessary equipment, refreshments, and transportation costs for students, adversely impacting their overall experience.

“To foster sports activities, the department designates an annual amount of Rs 20,000 per school, intended for sports equipment (Rs 10,000) and student participation in competitions (Rs 10,000), covering travel arrangements and refreshments. However, this amount is grossly insufficient,” remarked Ajay Veer Singh, General Secretary of GSTA.

“As the academic session concludes as per the annual calendar, the allocated amount has yet to be disbursed,” he added. In a letter addressed to the Education Department, the GSTA conveyed, “With deep regret, the Government School Teachers Association would like to express that, for the past two years, the sports fund was only released upon the demand of GSTA.

There is growing concern about the negative discussions surrounding Delhi’s Education Model in the sports arena, expressing worries about the dark future of sports for 18 lakh students. Additionally, we request an increase in the amount from Rs 20,000 to Rs 100 per student, considering the necessity of minimal sports equipment and their increased costs and to establish sports centers in schools based on the available grounds.” The GSTA urges the Education Department to address the critical situation promptly and consider enhancing the sports fund to ensure the well-rounded development of students in government schools.

