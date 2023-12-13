Six in police net for looting Rs 50L from elderly couple

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Six people were arrested from Patna in Bihar for robbing an elderly couple of Rs 50 lakhs on November 29 in Delhi, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused identified by cops as Mohd Shahzad (45), Saeed alias Kalwa (38), Jameel aka Famu (42), Arshad (36), Lalita Prasad alias Lalta (52), and Shamim (36), revealed their extensive involvement in criminal cases and have been incarcerated multiple times.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that on November 28, the complainant, a resident of Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh alleged that at around 10:15 am, he along with his wife de-boarded a train at Anand Vihar railway station, as they had to go to Chandni Chowk for purchasing gold jewellery for their shop.

An auto-rickshaw driver approached them."They were carrying two bags containing cash of Rs 50 lakhs” the police officer said. Soon, the driver and one of his associates stopped the autorickshaw and claimed some fault in the engine."

Simultaneously, another auto approached, and the driver of the first auto asked them to sit in the other vehicle which already had two passengers. “After covering a few kilometres, the trio threatened them robbed their bags, and disembarked,” said Yadav.

During the investigation, CCTV footage was found of victims seated in an auto under the Ghazipur flyover.

The suspected residence in Bijnor was raided, but all were found absconding. “Upon questioning the family, a mobile number surfaced with its location traced to Patna, Bihar,” the Special CP said. A raid was conducted in Patna and all the accused were held. A sum of Rs 23,50,000 was recovered.

