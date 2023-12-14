Go to the field to check sewer issue, Atishi tells DJB officials

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Water minister Atishi on Wednesday expressed strong displeasure at sewage overflow in different parts of the city and inaction of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in addressing public grievances. The minister gave directions to all officers, from CEO to Junior Engineers at the DJB to go on regular field inspections, asking officers to submit reports every Monday.

Atishi, in a statement, said that her office has been constantly receiving complaints regarding sewer overflow from different parts of city. She personally visited several areas in Sultanpur Majra, Pocket A Mayur Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Chitla Gate, Nehru Hill, along with concerned local area officers and was disappointed to say that the ground situation in these areas was not only dismal but inhuman.

“During my visit, I found dirty water from the sewer overflowing onto the roads. In most cases, people living in the vicinity informed me that they have been facing these issues for several months now. In some cases, the residents informed that the problem of sewer overflow has been so persistent that they have been forced to step on bricks to get out of their houses. The negligence of some DJB officers has created unhygienic conditions for people living in these areas. This is unacceptable,” she said.

The minister further stated that sewer maintenance is the primary responsibility of the DJB, as per the Delhi Jal Board Act. If the DJB is unable to discharge its duties in a time-bound manner, then heads should roll. She had earlier directed the CEO to issue strict directions to all DJB officers to resolve all public complaints within 48 hours. No negligence on this front will be accepted.

