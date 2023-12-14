HC quashes POCSO FIR against man who married teenager after elopement

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR against a man who was said to be in a relationship with a girl at the time when she was around 17-year-old and later eloped and got married without the consent of their parents.

The petitioner, who is now a father of a child born out of their wedlock, was approaching the high court seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO) and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee noted that the facts reveal that both the petitioner and prosecutrix were involved in a relationship since long. The same resulted in their marriage and cohabitation under the same roof with the parents of the petitioner.

“..Eventually, they have since been blessed with a baby child as well. As on date, both their parents have also recognized the sanctity of their marriage and are supporting them and their marriage, as it is evident from the fact, none of them have raised any kind of objections regarding the marriage of the petitioner and the prosecutrix till date,” the court noted.

It was further observed that parents of the prosecutrix have no grievance or remorse against the petitioner.

“Considering the existing peculiar facts and the overall events unfolding in their entirety, under the existing rare circumstances involved herein and even though this Court is mindful that the FIR..... this Court is of the opinion that it would be in the interest of justice as also the parties and betterment of their future, especially that of their minor son to quash the present FIR....” the court noted.

It was also held by the court that it is “very much mindful of the fact that the allegations levelled against

the petitioner involve heinous offences having grave punishments in case of conviction” but it considered the circumstances.

