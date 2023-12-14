L-G unveils commerce conference hosted by Delhi School of Economics

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the symphony of commerce, don’t replicate success stories; compose your own melody. Craft a narrative that resonates with innovation, resilience, and ethical purpose, said Prof. Yogesh Singh, the Vice Chancellor, University of Delhi, speaking at the inaugural function of the 74th Annual All India Commerce Conference (AICC) of the Indian Commerce Association (ICA) at the Multipurpose Hall of the University on Wednesday.

The Department of Commerce, Faculty of Commerce and Business, Delhi School of Economics, University of Delhi is hosting the 74th AICC from December 13 to 15, 2023. The conference is being attended by more than 2,500 delegates from different parts of India and abroad. The inaugural session commenced under the overarching theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future” of the conference, which reflects a profound commitment to address global challenges and the complexities of our interconnected world in the field of commerce.

Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena in his address expressed his gratitude and appreciated his association with Delhi which has strengthened his conviction. He said that it is important to reflect the rich history of the Indian Commerce Association and talked about its achievements since 1947.

On this occasion, Vice Chancellors from 8 Central and State Universities of India along with past presidents of ICA and other distinguished personalities like Prof. Justin Paul were also honoured.

