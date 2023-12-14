New facilities unveiled at AIIMS by health minister

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated new state-of-the-art facilities at AIIMS New Delhi on Wednesday. The new facilities inaugurated include Mother and Child Block, Surgical Block, National Centre for Geriatrics, new Paid Ward in main hospital, Center for Advanced Research in Infection Control, Forensic DNA Laboratory, Centre for Medical Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Private Ward Wing at National Cancer Institute.

“The outstanding reputation of AIIMS is a testament to the commitment and enthusiasm exhibited by the dedicated doctors working here,” the Union minister said in his address. He said that the new facilities were inaugurated with the aim to improve healthcare services for the common people. “The objective is to ensure that access to quality and affordable healthcare reaches the last mile of the people,” he added.

Mandaviya appreciated the commitment of Indian healthcare professionals, saying, “The COVID crisis has shown the world not only India’s strengths in the medical and pharmaceutical sector... India continued to supply critical medicines to the world without escalating prices, even during global shortage of medicines,” he said.

AIIMS officials said the new facilities at the institute will mark a “transformative leap in healthcare infrastructure.” “They are equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern amenities. The expansion aims to address the evolving healthcare needs of a growing population and to reinforce the institute’s position as a global leader in medical innovation,” an official said.

AIIMS administration expects that the addition of new facilities will reduce patient waiting times and expand its capacity to serve a higher number of individuals. “The new infrastructure will boast advanced medical equipment and facilities designed to accommodate the latest breakthroughs in medical science. These enhancements will contribute to a more efficient healthcare delivery system,” said a official statement.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated new state-of-the-art facilities at AIIMS New Delhi on Wednesday. The new facilities inaugurated include Mother and Child Block, Surgical Block, National Centre for Geriatrics, new Paid Ward in main hospital, Center for Advanced Research in Infection Control, Forensic DNA Laboratory, Centre for Medical Innovation and Entrepreneurship and Private Ward Wing at National Cancer Institute. “The outstanding reputation of AIIMS is a testament to the commitment and enthusiasm exhibited by the dedicated doctors working here,” the Union minister said in his address. He said that the new facilities were inaugurated with the aim to improve healthcare services for the common people. “The objective is to ensure that access to quality and affordable healthcare reaches the last mile of the people,” he added. Mandaviya appreciated the commitment of Indian healthcare professionals, saying, “The COVID crisis has shown the world not only India’s strengths in the medical and pharmaceutical sector... India continued to supply critical medicines to the world without escalating prices, even during global shortage of medicines,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); AIIMS officials said the new facilities at the institute will mark a “transformative leap in healthcare infrastructure.” “They are equipped with cutting-edge technology and modern amenities. The expansion aims to address the evolving healthcare needs of a growing population and to reinforce the institute’s position as a global leader in medical innovation,” an official said. AIIMS administration expects that the addition of new facilities will reduce patient waiting times and expand its capacity to serve a higher number of individuals. “The new infrastructure will boast advanced medical equipment and facilities designed to accommodate the latest breakthroughs in medical science. These enhancements will contribute to a more efficient healthcare delivery system,” said a official statement. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp