Home Cities Delhi

No ban on protests; same fines were in force two years ago, says JNU V-C

“There is a chief proctor’s office in every university as per statutes and ordinances. Like all universities, central universities; JNU has had a chief proctor’s office since 1969.

Published: 14th December 2023 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

JNU | EPS

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Following objections over the new’ discipline’ manual issued by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Vice Chancellor (V-C) Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Wednesday said there is no ban on protests. The manual is nothing new as same fines were being paid two years ago as well, the V-C said. 

“There is a chief proctor’s office in every university as per statutes and ordinances. Like all universities, central universities; JNU has had a chief proctor’s office since 1969. And there have been rules. Students have been fined for any type of misbehaviour or indiscipline, whatever the rules define as per ordinances and statutes of the university. There are no new rules that we have brought. It is the same rules that were there two years back, and the same fine was being paid,” said V-C Dhulipudi, adding, “I don’t understand why suddenly this has come up.”

The V-C said, “This was passed in the executive council on November 24, and the same document was circulated to all members three weeks before. It’s been more than one and a half months since. This is a public document. The only thing is, it has been legal.” She said that after joining the university, there have been no fines on any student who has protested, and instead, she had withdrawn all the proctorial inquiries against all students.

“You cannot drink on campus, you cannot take drugs, and you cannot misbehave with female students. There have been incidents where some students get drunk and misbehave. And once that misbehaviour takes place, and then the whole issue comes on the administration ,” Dhulipudi said.

Executive  Council gives go ahead to new manual 
On Monday, a 15-page proctor manual on “rules of discipline and proper conduct” was approved by the JNU Executive Council (EC), stipulating students could face penalties upto Rs 20,000 for any form of protest within 100-meter radius of the academic and administrative complex. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp