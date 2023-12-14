Slight respite from cold in city, AQI still ‘very poor’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Residents of the national capital woke up to a slightly warmer morning on Wednesday. City dwellers, however, had little respite from ‘degardaing’ air quality, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded in the ‘very poor’ category.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city on Wednesday was slightly higher than the day before. The minimum temperature settled at 7.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. On Tuesday, it was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category, with the AQI at 377 in the morning, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. On Tuesday, the AQI was recorded at 333.

As far as the weather conditions in the city are concerned, the national capital has been witnessing below-normal temperatures for the last couple of days. According to the weather office, the minimum temperature is likely to stay on the lower side for the next two days. According to the CPCB, AQI at IGI Airport was 355, in the New Moti Bagh area at 368, in Punjabi Bagh at 397, ITO 400, and Anand Vihar at 415.

