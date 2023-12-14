Steps to prevent delays due to fog this winter season

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To manage the fog season-related challenges, the Delhi airport operator on Wednesday announced various steps, including setting up temporary help desks for passengers and increasing the manpower and resources of the ground staff, for effective coordination.

“DIAL has set up temporary help desks at T3 forecourt and deployed additional manpower from terminal operations (TOPS)/RAXA teams. The TOPS staff have been provided with high visibility jackets/ public address systems and radio transmission sets for better coordination and communication.

The staff, deployed at critical positions, will facilitate passenger movement and provide updated information,” the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a statement. The operator also mentioned that it would coordinate with CISF for easy exit of passengers in case of flight cancellation to minimise inconvenience.

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said that the fog season presents unique challenges. “We have invested in technology, infrastructure, and staff training to mitigate disruptions and provide realtime information to passengers,” he said. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) is the country’s largest airport and handles around 1,500 aircraft movements daily.

