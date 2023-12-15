Admission to Class 9, 11 in Ambedkar schools on till December 22, says govt

Home Cities Delhi

The Government of NCT of Delhi established Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence (ASoSEs) in 2021.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Education department on Thursday issued a notification stating that admissions to Class 9 and Class 11 for the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence (ASOSE) will remain open until December 22, 2023, for the session 2024-25.

The admission guidelines and other relevant details have already been provided in the aforementioned circular, covering all aspects of admissions, the selection process, courses, school design, future prospects, etc.

The Government of NCT of Delhi established Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence (ASoSEs) in 2021. These schools align with the vision of NEP-2020, aiming to provide specialized learning opportunities from the secondary stage onwards (from classes 9th to 12th) for students with a deep interest and aptitude in a particular domain. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence are choice-based schools.

Equipped with world-class infrastructure and facilities tailored for a new-age curriculum and assessment in specialized domains, these schools offer students opportunities for experiential learning through projects, field visits, internships, etc., in their field of interest.

“This will nurture students for all-round development and, at the same time, set them up for success in their chosen area of specialization. All Principals/Managers of private recognized schools in Delhi are to disseminate this information to all eligible students so that they can apply for admission in ASOSEs and receive benefits,” it said.

