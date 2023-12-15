After Dec 13 security breach, police on high alert around Parliament, Assembly

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The security arrangements in and around Parliament were intensified on Thursday following the security breach that happened on December 13. According to officials, anyone who was entering the premises was being thoroughly checked.

Security personnel could be seen insisting on removal of shoes, as those who entered the chamber used this way to hide smoke canisters. Police had placed barricades outside Transport Bhavan and did not allow anyone to go beyond it without checking their ID cards and entry passes.

Inside Parliament premises, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma was not allowed to enter the building from Makar Dwar which is meant for MPs’ entry. Sangma had to get out of his car and walk to the Shardul Dwar to enter the building.

Ministry officials, including private secretaries of ministers and other staffers, too were stopped from entering Parliament through Makar Dwar as it is only meant for the entry of MPs. They were asked to enter through the Shardul Dwar.

Drivers of MPs not carrying passes were not allowed to enter the complex. Delhi Assembly’s Winter Session which commences on Friday too will see stepped up security arrangements, including thorough frisking and checking of pass holders for the visitors gallery, in view of the security breach witnessed at Parliament.

