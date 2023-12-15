Deregistration of political parties in Parliament domain: Delhi High Court

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Dealing with a plea seeking the de-registration of political parties having names with caste, religious, ethnic, or linguistic connotations, and flags resembling the tricolor, the Delhi High Court said it has to be decided by Parliament as it cannot enter the policy domain.

A division bench headed by acting chief justice Manmohan was hearing the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay. “Name is not a clincher,” the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna, said, adding, “…this is a domain of Parliament, a policy issue and they will take a call on this. It is a very grave issue.”

It was submitted by the petitioner that while individuals cannot seek to vote in the name of religion or caste, political parties can be formed using religious connotations which cannot be permitted. “I cannot say I am a Hindu, please vote for me. But a political party can be formed in the name of the Hindu Samaj Party. That is the issue. Elections must be free not only from money power but also from caste power and communalism,” Upadhyay argued.

In response, the bench remarked: “You are talking about the names of these parties. Name is not the clincher. You have to see the policies of the political parties. You will have to see how they are functioning. But all these issues have to be looked into by Parliament. It is their domain. They make the laws, we don’t”. The Centre’s counsel, through the ministry of law and justice, said it does not wish to file a response to the petition.

The plea, which was moved in 2019, highlighted the political parties including Hindu Sena, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen, and Indian Union Muslim League, carry religious name in their registered name.

