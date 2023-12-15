Indian Youth Congress holds protest on House security breach

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday staged a protest in the national capital against Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and its Mysore MP Pratap Simha over the Parliament security breach case. Scores of IYC workers gathered at Rajendra Prasad Road behind the Youth Congress office, holding banners and chanting slogans against Simha and the Central government.

A day ago, in what is being termed as a major security breach, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor’s gallery, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans while two others raised slogans outside Parliament.

The arrested accused were identified as Manoranjan from Mysore, Sagar Sharma from Lucknow, Neelam from Haryana’s Hisar, Amol Shinde of Maharashtra’s Latur and Vikram alias Vicky Sharma from Gurugram. The sixth accused Lalit Jha, who is said to be the mastermind of the whole conspiracy, is absconding.

IYC national president Srinivas BV alleged that the incident “raises question” over the security of Parliament and demanded a statement from the Prime Minister and the Home Minister on the matter.

“What happened in Parliament yesterday is very serious. However, the Central government doesn’t seem to be bothered about the incident. The matter raises a question on the security of parliament,” Srinivas alleged.

“We want prime minister and home minister to give a statement, and tell steps they will be take,” he added.

The ripples of protest were also felt at Lok Sabha as opposition members created a ruckus inside the Lower House over the security breach incident. They raised slogans demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

