Home Cities Delhi

Indian Youth Congress holds protest on House security breach

However, the Central government doesn’t seem to be bothered about the incident. The matter raises a question on the security of parliament,” Srinivas alleged.

Published: 15th December 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Youth Congress holds protest on House security breach

Indian Youth Congress holds protest on House security breach on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday staged a protest in the national capital against Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) and its Mysore MP Pratap Simha over the Parliament security breach case.  Scores of IYC workers gathered at Rajendra Prasad Road behind the Youth Congress office, holding banners and chanting slogans against Simha and the Central government.

A day ago, in what is being termed as a major security breach, two people jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor’s gallery, released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans while two others raised slogans outside Parliament.

The arrested accused were identified as Manoranjan from Mysore, Sagar Sharma from Lucknow, Neelam from Haryana’s Hisar, Amol Shinde of Maharashtra’s Latur and Vikram alias Vicky Sharma from Gurugram. The sixth accused Lalit Jha, who is said to be the mastermind of the whole conspiracy, is absconding.

IYC national president Srinivas BV alleged that the incident “raises question” over the security of Parliament and demanded a statement from the Prime Minister and the Home Minister on the matter.
“What happened in Parliament yesterday is very serious. However, the Central government doesn’t seem to be bothered about the incident. The matter raises a question on the security of parliament,” Srinivas alleged.

“We want prime minister and home minister to give a statement, and tell steps they will be take,” he added.
The ripples of protest were also felt at Lok Sabha as opposition members created a ruckus inside the Lower House over the security breach incident. They raised slogans demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Youth Congress BJP Parliament security breach

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp