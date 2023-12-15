Home Cities Delhi

No bail to Pathan, who aimed pistol at cop, in ’20 riots case 

“The video and the deposition of the witnesses also show the entire conduct and the manner in which accused Shahrukh Pathan attacked and fired at Deepak Dahiya,” the order said.

Delhi Riots

Scenes during riots in Northeast Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A city court on Thursday refused to grant regular bail to Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in a Delhi riots case, whose pictures showing him aiming a pistol at police head constable Deepak Dahiya on February 24, 2020 went viral.

Taking note of the video, Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat at Karkardooma court expressed dissatisfaction of his conduct in court and jail while highlighting the seriousness of the case against him.

“Considering the conduct of the accused Shahrukh Pathan in jail during his judicial custody, his conduct prior to his being arrested, the conduct during court proceedings and, most importantly, the allegations against the accused which are being supported by witnesses and also the video footage, on any of the counts on which bail can be considered, the court sees nothing to set him enlarged on bail,” the judge noted.

Shahrukh Pathan Delhi riots case

