Online dashboard at AIIMS to monitor disciplinary cases against employees

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences here will establish an online dashboard to upload key details of all ongoing disciplinary proceedings against its employees. The move was initiated after it was noted that a few disciplinary proceedings initiated against AIIMS employees are pending beyond the stipulated timelines.

The institute’s director, Dr M Srinivas, has also asked that the proceedings must be concluded in a time bound manner. The AIIMS will hire a retired govt official as a consultant to look after the creation of the dashboard.

“During the review of establishment matters at AIIMS New Delhi, the undersigned has noted that a few disciplinary proceedings initiated against AIIMS employees under CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965 are pending beyond the stipulated timelines.

Such delays in the resolution of disciplinary matters are deemed unacceptable, as they may inadvertently contribute to a sense of complacency among employees facing disciplinary actions, defeating the very purpose of such proceedings. Moreover, the timely completion of these proceedings is crucial to exonerate employees who may be falsely implicated, thereby fostering a positive and motivated work environment,” an office memorandum issued by AIIMS read.

“To monitor the said dashboard and to coordinate with various establishments to ensure timely completion of disciplinary proceedings, a retired government officer, well versed with the nuances of CCS (CCA) Rules 1965 be engaged as a ‘Consultant’ after following the appropriate process,” it added. The media and protocol division of the institute said that the dashboard will facilitate transparency and efficient tracking of ongoing disciplinary proceedings.

