Woman kills her sister's two and half-year-old son, hides body in water tank

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bizarre case of teaching a lesson to her own sister's family, a woman murdered her 30-month-old nephew and later hid his body in a water tank, officials said here on Friday.

The accused woman, identified as Basanti, was arrested by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said a PCR call regarding a theft of a child was received at Bawana police station after which the cops rushed to the spot and met the caller Basanti.

"Basanti told the police that it was her sister Reena's child named Ayush who had gone missing and someone might have stolen him," the DCP said.

Basanti told the cops that she found Ayush outside of her house crying so therefore she took him inside and made him sleep in his parent's room. When Ayush's 7-year-old elder sister arrived and did not find her brother, she alerted the neighbours after which Basanti made the PCR call.

"On checking CCTV footage, it was found that only Basanti had gone inside the house after taking the baby and came out after a few minutes. No one else had entered the house till the elder sister raised the alarm regarding the disappearance of the toddler," the officer said.

The DCP said when the police were investigating and questioning people, including Basanti, they found her activities suspicious following which the cops went inside the house and thoroughly checked every area. "The deceased child was finally recovered from the water tank," the officer said.

Subsequently, Basanti was detained and thoroughly questioned during which she confessed to killing the baby as she had suspicion that Ayush's father had stolen Rs 10,000 from her mother approximately 20 days back.

"Basanti was having quarrels with her husband due to this so she killed the baby to teach them a stringent lesson," the officer said, adding a case of murder was registered and the alleged woman was arrested.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: In a bizarre case of teaching a lesson to her own sister's family, a woman murdered her 30-month-old nephew and later hid his body in a water tank, officials said here on Friday. The accused woman, identified as Basanti, was arrested by the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said a PCR call regarding a theft of a child was received at Bawana police station after which the cops rushed to the spot and met the caller Basanti.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Basanti told the police that it was her sister Reena's child named Ayush who had gone missing and someone might have stolen him," the DCP said. Basanti told the cops that she found Ayush outside of her house crying so therefore she took him inside and made him sleep in his parent's room. When Ayush's 7-year-old elder sister arrived and did not find her brother, she alerted the neighbours after which Basanti made the PCR call. "On checking CCTV footage, it was found that only Basanti had gone inside the house after taking the baby and came out after a few minutes. No one else had entered the house till the elder sister raised the alarm regarding the disappearance of the toddler," the officer said. The DCP said when the police were investigating and questioning people, including Basanti, they found her activities suspicious following which the cops went inside the house and thoroughly checked every area. "The deceased child was finally recovered from the water tank," the officer said. Subsequently, Basanti was detained and thoroughly questioned during which she confessed to killing the baby as she had suspicion that Ayush's father had stolen Rs 10,000 from her mother approximately 20 days back. "Basanti was having quarrels with her husband due to this so she killed the baby to teach them a stringent lesson," the officer said, adding a case of murder was registered and the alleged woman was arrested. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp