Can’t take up every issue between Delhi govt and L-G: Supreme Court

The apex court also refused to pass any orders. It, however, directed the DCPCR to approach the Delhi HC, if it wanted any relief in the matter.

Published: 16th December 2023 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition filed by the Delhi Commission of Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) over the alleged freezing of its funds, saying that it couldn’t entertain every dispute between the Delhi government and L-G. The DCPCR is a statutory watchdog of the city government on child rights.

It had moved the apex court seeking appropriate directions or orders in the alleged freezing of its funds.
“We can’t entertain every issue between the Delhi government and the Lieutenant Governor,” said the three-judge bench led by the CJI DY Chandrachud, and also comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. It also refused to pass any orders. It, however, directed the DCPCR to approach the Delhi HC, if it wanted any relief in the matter.

