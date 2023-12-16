Court junks plea seeking immediate implementation of women's reservation law

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking urgent implementation of the women’s reservation law in order to ensure 33 per cent quota for women in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that the petitioner has no “personal interest” in the matter while asking the lawyer to file a public interest litigation (PIL) instead. “What is your personal interest in it? Prayer is purely in public interest,” the judge remarked.The counsel for the petitioner contended she represented “entire womanhood”

The Centre also objected to the maintainability of the petition saying that it is in the nature of a PIL.

The petitioner was also seeking a direction to the Centre to provide a “firm and expedited date” for the implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023, considering the “prolonged period of uncertainty surrounding the delimitation process.”

A direction was also sought on the Election Commission of India to issue a directive to all political parties, soliciting their responses and plans for the expeditious implementation of the Women’s Reservation Bill before the 2024 general elections.

“Despite delays in implementation, the Petitioner herein, has formally communicated to the Prime Minister via email, urging the immediate enactment of the Women’s Reservation Bill, 2023. Additionally, a letter requesting the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women candidates in political parties’ candidate lists during the upcoming election has been sent to the Election Commissioner of India. But as of now, no acknowledgment has been received,” the petition read.

