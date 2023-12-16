Death of 203 homeless people on Delhi streets in last one month: BJP alleges AAP apathy 

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The opposition BJP and AAP-led government were at loggerheads over the deaths of homeless people in the city on the first day of Delhi Assembly’s winter session on Friday. The opposition party MLAs said that the death of 203 homeless people in Delhi in last one month is the result of criminal negligence of Arvind Kejriwal government, while the ruling party alleged that the BJP MLAs were engaged in misleading the house regarding the number of deaths.

The opposition party legislatures said that according to a report from Delhi Police, during the past month, 203 homeless people have died on the streets of Delhi. They attempted to raise issue, but the Assembly Speaker did not permit the discussion. They claimed that after insisting on initiating the discussion as an attention motion, they were expelled from the assembly through marshals.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri stated that a discussion on this matter should be initiated . This report covers a month from November 13 to December 13. He mentioned that once again, the Assembly is being run in an authoritarian and arbitrary manner. The Delhi government is unwilling to discuss any issue concerning the public, and it is not holding itself accountable for the deaths of 203 people in Delhi. The LoP demanded that Chief Minister Kejriwal be summoned to the assembly to make a statement on this matter. He stated that due to the government’s negligence, 203 homeless individuals have died on the streets, and this is not an allegation but is stated in the report of Delhi Police.

Later, Urban Development Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj issued a statement stating that in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, BJP MLAs carried out a very shameful act. He said in the Delhi Assembly, BJP MLAs misled and lied, which could lead to a case of contempt and breach of Privileges of the Assembly. They attempted to mislead the Assembly by showing a list of deceased individuals with different reasons taken from the Delhi Police website.

Bharadwaj said, “It’s clear from the Delhi Police’s Zipnet website that not only in winters but also in summers and normal weather conditions, Delhi Police reports approximately 300-350 bodies per month.

According to the website, in June 2023, 270 unidentified dead bodies were reported, 370 in July 2023, 382 in August, 313 in September, 316 in October, 319 in November, and from December 1-15, 108. This clarifies that in Delhi, throughout the year, approximately 300-350 bodies are recovered every month.”

AAP running away to hide failures: BJP

The BJP demanded that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal be summoned to the assembly to make a statement over 203 homeless individuals have died on the streets according to a report by a Delhi Police. Responding to the allegations, AAP said BJP is misleading the house by giving the false numbers.

