Delhi govt concerned as fewer school students apply for scholarship

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi education department has received only 10,167 applications this year under various Centrally sponsored and state-funded scholarship and welfare schemes, compared to around 42,000 application forms received last year.

The education department has issued a notification asking schools to encourage students to apply for scholarships before the academic session ends. The notification, issued on Friday by the Directorate of Education, stated, “It has been observed that the applications received under various Centrally Sponsored and State-Funded scholarship/welfare Schemes are fewer than in the previous academic sessions. Hence, all Heads of Schools/DDE (Zones) are hereby advised to be aware/encourage all eligible students to apply online under the aforesaid scholarship/welfare schemes for the Academic Session 2023-24.”

The last date for applying online on the e-district portal is March 31, 2024. Furthermore, the Directorate of Education has also advised verifying the applications received on the e-district portal without waiting for the last date so that eligible students can benefit promptly.

The scholarships are meant for SC/ST/OBC/Minority students from class I to XII in all Government/Aided/Recognized public schools affiliated with the Directorate of Education/Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan/National Open School/Schools affiliated with NDMC/Delhi Cantonment Board, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Applicants should remember that the family income should not exceed `2 Lakh per annum, and proof in the form of self-declaration (Performa available on the E-district portal) is required to be uploaded on the portal.

Applicants belonging to minority communities should be residents of Delhi for the past three years and should upload proof thereof, such as EPIC card, Aadhaar Number, Ration Card, Landline telephone bill of MTNL, Driving License issued by GNCTD, and Domicile Certificate issued by SDM in Delhi or passbook of a nationalised bank.

