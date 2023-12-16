Home Cities Delhi

Delhi MLAs give themselves a hike, raise local area development fund from Rs 3 crore to Rs 7 crore

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (Facebook)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) fund for each Delhi legislator has been raised from Rs 4 crore to Rs 7 crore, urban development minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said in the Assembly on Friday during the winter session of the Delhi Assembly.

Giving reply to a question on MLALAD funds asked by a member of the House, Bharadwaj said that an amount of  Rs 110 crore has been provisioned in the revised estimates of budget 2023-24. The remaining 100 crore will be allocated in the budget for the next financial year, he said.

The minister further said that each MLA of the Delhi Assembly was provided Rs 10 crore under the MLALAD funds during 2018-19 and 2019-20. Due to COVID, no fund was allocated to any MLA during 2020-21.

After COVID, each MLA was provided Rs 4 crore as MLALAD fund. Recently, the government enhanced it to Rs 7 crore from the existing Rs 4 crore, he stated. The MLALAD fund was provided to the MLAs from 2017-18 to undertake development works. An amount of `4 crore was provided to the MLAs in 2017-18 which was later raised to Rs 10 crore in 2018-19.

