DU executive council: Patel Chest Institute to become multi-speciality hospital

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute (VPCI) situated at the heart of the main campus of University of Delhi (DU) will soon expand to become a multi-speciality hospital. The university’s Executive Council (EC) meeting held on Friday approved the proposed allotment of 12.76 acres of land in Dhaka near Mukherjee Nagar to convert the Patel Chest Hospital into full-fledged multi-speciality hospital.

In June 2023, DU Vice Chancellor (V-C) Professor Yogesh Singh had announced that the university was inclined to turn the institute into a full-fledged medical institute. “It is now a specialised hospital if we could include more disciplines. We will open a multispeciality hospital in the coming days,” Singh had shared in June this year.

The V-C, while addressing the EC meeting said that there is urgent need to expand and upgrade the VPCI so that treatment for serious diseases, including pulmonary diseases, can be provided. He said that the expansion and upgrading of the VPCI will go a long way in providing quality diagnostic and research facilities for pulmonary diseases.

The V-C also said, “The matter has been discussed in great detail and several meetings were also held in this regard to obtain the views of the faculty members of VPCI and suggestions of external experts. Only after that the draft proposal has been prepared after this a committee was formed.” “The university has 12.76 acres of vacant land available at Dhaka near Mukherjee Nagar. After detailed deliberations, it was decided in the meeting that the said land should be allotted to Vallabhbhai Patel Chest Institute,” the V-c further added.

The VPCI is a postgraduate medical institution devoted to research, teaching and patient care in the field of chest diseases. It is a University of Delhi-maintained institution and is funded entirely by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Meanwhile, an intensive discussion also took place during Zero Hour of the EC meeting on the letter written by the Delhi education minister to the Central government regarding 12 colleges funded by the Delhi government.

The formation of an EC committee on this issue was suggested by the V-C which was passed unanimously. The V-C said that this is a very important issue and hence the matter needs to be looked at seriously. He said that this committee will start work from tomorrow itself and will submit its report in 15 days.

