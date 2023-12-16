Home Cities Delhi

Land acquisition case: L-G turns down Atishi’s plea to probe chief secy again

The officials said Saxena noted that the entire exercise or intention for resubmission of the file appeared only as an attempt to mislead the people.

Published: 16th December 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena. (Photo | Express)

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena. (Photo | Express)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the second time, L-G VK Saxena has turned down Vigilance Minister Atishi’s proposal for reviewing his stand on corruption charges made by her in a ‘preliminary report’ against chief secretary Naresh Kumar involving his son and divisional commissioner Ashwani Kumar on Bamnoli land acquisition linked to Dwarka Expressway.

Raj Bhawan officials said the L-G has noted that the resubmitted file was nothing but a “re-spinning of theories” by the minister and that there were no new facts presented to support her arguments. The officials said Saxena noted that the entire exercise or intention for resubmission of the file appeared only as an attempt to mislead the people.

Atishi shared the preliminary report on November 14 this year, which was junked by the L-G. Saxena, while disposing of the report earlier on November 19 by Atishi and endorsed by CM Arvind Kejriwal, had termed it “half-baked and incorrect.” Atishi’s report accused the chief secretary of being involved in an alleged land compensation scam.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi L-G VK Saxena Atishi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp