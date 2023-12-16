Land acquisition case: L-G turns down Atishi’s plea to probe chief secy again

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the second time, L-G VK Saxena has turned down Vigilance Minister Atishi’s proposal for reviewing his stand on corruption charges made by her in a ‘preliminary report’ against chief secretary Naresh Kumar involving his son and divisional commissioner Ashwani Kumar on Bamnoli land acquisition linked to Dwarka Expressway.

Raj Bhawan officials said the L-G has noted that the resubmitted file was nothing but a “re-spinning of theories” by the minister and that there were no new facts presented to support her arguments. The officials said Saxena noted that the entire exercise or intention for resubmission of the file appeared only as an attempt to mislead the people.

Atishi shared the preliminary report on November 14 this year, which was junked by the L-G. Saxena, while disposing of the report earlier on November 19 by Atishi and endorsed by CM Arvind Kejriwal, had termed it “half-baked and incorrect.” Atishi’s report accused the chief secretary of being involved in an alleged land compensation scam.

