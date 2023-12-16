Home Cities Delhi

Take steps to protect Ridge, an extension of Aravalli hill range: HC tells Delhi govt

Justice Jasmeet Singh expressed concern over only 96 hectares of the more than 7,000 hectares of the Ridge land being notified as “reserved forest”.

Published: 16th December 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court.

Delhi High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday said the forest department must take all steps to protect the Ridge as it pulled up the authorities here for failing to notify its land as “reserved forest” in spite of earlier directions.

Emphasising that the forest department is its custodian, Justice Jasmeet Singh expressed concern over only 96 hectares of the more than 7,000 hectares of the Ridge land being notified as “reserved forest”.

The judge said an affidavit filed by the Delhi government is “totally unsatisfactory” as it is silent on the time-frame within which the entire Ridge area would be notified and made encroachment-free.

“The court gets an impression that the respondent is not keen on protecting the Ridge land. This court is pained to note that the Ridge is part of the Aravalli range and every step must be taken within the jurisdiction and power of the department of forest to protect the Ridge land,” the court said.

The Ridge is an extension of the Aravalli hill range in and is rocky, hilly and forested.  

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court Ridge Reserved Forest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp