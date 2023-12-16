Home Cities Delhi

To avenge beating, 17-yr-old hacked to death by 6 minors in Delhi's Malviya Nagar

The police identified the victim as Vivek alias Sona. 

16th December 2023

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy was murdered by six juveniles at a park in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, police said on Friday, adding that three accused were apprehended while the rest are absconding. DCP (south) Chandan Chowdhary said a PCR call was received around 7.30 am about a body lying in Satpula Park. A police team found one body lying near Khirki village. A preliminary inspection revealed several stab wounds on the stomach, chest, neck and face. The body was shifted to the mortuary.

The police identified the deceased as Vivek alias Sona and scanned CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the crime spot. Six suspects who brutally murdered Vivek were identified after manual and technical investigation. “We have apprehended three juveniles while others are absconding,” the DCP said.

One of the juveniles told the police that a couple of months back, he was thrashed by Vivek over some petty matter. “The accused wanted to teach him a lesson and decided to eliminate him. The accused juvenile also involved his five friends in the conspiracy.”

On Thursday, the suspect called Vivek for a drink and took him to Satpula Park where all his friends were present. “After intoxicating Vivek, the six attacked him with two knives and stones,” said the police officer. The police have recovered the murder weapons.

