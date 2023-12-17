Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police rescue 14-year-old girl abducted from Bihar for prostitution

The girl told the police that she was allegedly abducted by one Irshad (30) five months ago from her native place in Bihar's Araria district, a police officer said.

Published: 17th December 2023 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2023 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

kidnap/rape

Image used for representational purpose. (File photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has rescued a 14-year-old girl who was abducted from Bihar and brought here to force into prostitution, officials said on Sunday.

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the case, the police said.

The police received a tip-off on Saturday about a girl being confined in a house, following which a police team raided the house in north Delhi's Sadar Bazar and and rescued the girl, they added.

The girl told the police that she was allegedly abducted by one Irshad (30) five months ago from her native place in Bihar's Araria district, a police officer said.

The teenager was initially kept at different locations here before recently being shifted to the house of Hasibul (45) and his wife Saniari (36) in Sadar Bazar, the officer said.

The police said the accused trio have been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act, and Immoral Traffic Prevention Act at the Sadar Bazar police station.

As the girl is orphan, the police produced her before the child welfare committee before sending her to a shelter home, the officer said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
prostitution Bihar Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp