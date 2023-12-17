Fix all potholes by end of year, Atishi tells PWD officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pulling up officials for alleged laxity in implementing road repair work, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi issued them directions on Saturday to fix all potholes by December 31.In an official communication to the principal secretary of the PWD, she directed that resurfacing of roads, where it is required, has to start latest by February 1 and must finish by February 29. The minister also asked for daily reports on the progress made by the PWD.

Expressing her displeasure at the state of disrepair of PWD roads, she said in the communication that it was shocking and unacceptable, and could cause serious accidents if not repaired.The minister directed the PWD principal secretary to ensure that timelines are strictly adhered to and strict action taken against officers who cause delays.

“Many roads have potholes, many have larger patches that need repair and some are entirely broken and un-motorable. For the past 6 months I have been repeatedly directing PWD to ensure maintenance of these roads,” the minister said in the communication.

“However, no action whatsoever has been taken. This is despite the fact that I have taken at least 10 meetings on this issue and have gone on multiple ground visits with PWD officers. The state of these roads is shocking. Serious accidents are possible given the state of disrepair of these roads. The people of Delhi are suffering because of the laxity and apathy of the PWD. This is not acceptable,” the communication read.

“Principal secretary PWD is hereby directed to get all potholes on PWD roads repaired by 31.12.2023 and daily reports of pothole repairs have to be sent to my office. It is the personal responsibility of the principal secretary to ensure that these timelines are strictly adhered to. Strict action must be taken against any officers who cause delay by even a single day,” the directions read.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: Pulling up officials for alleged laxity in implementing road repair work, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Atishi issued them directions on Saturday to fix all potholes by December 31.In an official communication to the principal secretary of the PWD, she directed that resurfacing of roads, where it is required, has to start latest by February 1 and must finish by February 29. The minister also asked for daily reports on the progress made by the PWD. Expressing her displeasure at the state of disrepair of PWD roads, she said in the communication that it was shocking and unacceptable, and could cause serious accidents if not repaired.The minister directed the PWD principal secretary to ensure that timelines are strictly adhered to and strict action taken against officers who cause delays. “Many roads have potholes, many have larger patches that need repair and some are entirely broken and un-motorable. For the past 6 months I have been repeatedly directing PWD to ensure maintenance of these roads,” the minister said in the communication.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “However, no action whatsoever has been taken. This is despite the fact that I have taken at least 10 meetings on this issue and have gone on multiple ground visits with PWD officers. The state of these roads is shocking. Serious accidents are possible given the state of disrepair of these roads. The people of Delhi are suffering because of the laxity and apathy of the PWD. This is not acceptable,” the communication read. “Principal secretary PWD is hereby directed to get all potholes on PWD roads repaired by 31.12.2023 and daily reports of pothole repairs have to be sent to my office. It is the personal responsibility of the principal secretary to ensure that these timelines are strictly adhered to. Strict action must be taken against any officers who cause delay by even a single day,” the directions read. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp