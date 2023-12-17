HC junks woman’s plea in Haryana paper leak case

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has declined to interfere in a plea by Dr. Balwinder Kumar Sharma, former Registrar, Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging framing of charges against him in relation to the paper leak of Haryana Civil Services (Judicial Branch) Preliminary Examination, 2017. The peculiar fact in this case FIR is that the complainant is none else but the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Chandigarh itself.The high court while dismissing the petition held, "The record also indicates that the petitioner was in possession of the question paper immediately before the alleged leakage. The case is of a very sensitive nature and the evidence which is required to be led for the purpose of proving the case is either digital or documentary in nature."The court further said, "However, in exceptional cases where a document may show the prosecution as preposterous, the same can be considered depending upon the peculiar facts and circumstances. However, in the present case, there is no such material."