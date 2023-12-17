Min temperature at 5.5 degrees Celsius in Delhi

Home Cities Delhi

air quality, low visibility, air pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).IMD has predicted clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 346 which comes under the ‘very poor’ category.Delhi on Friday had recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.9 degrees Celsius, which was even below Shimla’s minimum temperature of 6.8 degrees Celsius. IMD has predicted dense fog in areas across neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana for the next five days.

According to the IMD forecast, the temperature in Delhi is likely to hover between 5 degrees Celsius and 25 degrees Celsius for the coming week.As temperature dips, air quality across the region also sees a fall with many areas recording air quality in ‘Very Poor’ category.

