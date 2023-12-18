Delhi: Fake medicine manufacturing unit busted in Gulabi Bagh area, 1 held

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The residents of the national capital are yet to fully comprehend the racket of fake doctors that was being operated at a hospital in south Delhi, the cops have now unearthed a factory where a duplicate medicine was being manufactured.

The fake medical factory was being operated from Gulabi Bagh Industrial Area of north Delhi where, according to the police, illegal activities of manufacturing of duplicate Betnovate-N cream, a product of Glaxo Smith Kline (GSK) Company, was carried out. Notably, Betnovate cream is used for skin problems.

The accused, who had been running the factory for the past one year, identified as Avan Monga (45), a resident of Vishnu Garden in Delhi, was nabbed and 57 cartons containing empty tubes of Betnovate-N cream were recovered from the factory, in which each carton was found containing 1,200 tubes.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said that from the last few months, reliable inputs were received that many duplicate cosmetics and medicines products are being manufactured by some entities after which a police team was assigned the task to develop information against such entities.

“It was revealed that some entities situated in the Gulabi Bagh area are involved in the illegal activity of manufacturing/stocking/ supplying/trading duplicate products of GSK Company. Authorised Enforcement officer of the company was contacted who also confirmed the same information with him,” he said.

The police team acted swiftly and a joint raid along with the Enforcement officer was conducted at the premises where the accused Monga was apprehended. “Raw material and heavy Industrial machines which were being used for manufacturing were also seized,” the senior officer said.During interrogation, Monga disclosed that he had been running this factory for the last year to gain a big margin.

He used to get printed outer cover and tube of Betnovate-N from a printing press situated in outer Delhi and thereafter used it to fill/reseal the product in his factory. Monga had spread this business in the area of outer Delhi and efforts are being made to unearth the whole chain.

Raw materials, industrial machines seized

The police team acted swiftly and a joint raid along with the enforcement officer was conducted at the premises, where the accused Monga was apprehended. “Raw material and heavy Industrial machines which were being used for manufacturing were also seized,” the senior officer said.

