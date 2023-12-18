Home Cities Delhi

Delhi: Minor girl abducted, forced into prostitution, rescued

The 14-year-old girl was an orphan.

Published: 18th December 2023

rape

Representational Image.

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from Bihar and then raped and forced into prostitution in the capital for several months till the police rescued her. It has arrested three people, including a woman, identified as Irshad (30), Hasibul (45), and Sanjary (36), all residents of Bihar.

The matter came to light after information was received by the police that a woman might be running a prostitution ring in the Sadar Bazar area. The police raided the premises and rescued the minor girl who was confined to a house.

DCP (north) MK Meena said the victim was an orphan and was abducted by Irshad from her native place five-six months ago for prostitution and held against her will for a couple of months.  Initial investigations have revealed that the victim might have been previously confined to some other house and was being shifted to avoid detection.

“Sanjary, wife of Hasibul, played the role in confining the girl and facilitating individuals for engaging in sexual activities,” said the DCP. Whereas, Hasibul used to bring individuals for sexual activities.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 363, 368 A, 370, 370 A, 376, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 6 POCSO, 3, 4, 5, 6 Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and arrested all the three accused. The victim is being counselled and further investigation is ongoing, the officer added.

