Gullible Faridabad man falls victim to sextortion bid, ends up losing Rs 1L

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It was a foolproof plan to extort money from an innocent man. One Dilshad Hussain alias Dillu first honey-trapped the target and formed a bond. Later he threatened to implicate him in the murder of that woman. However, in reality, there was no woman at all! Hussain had made a fake profile of a woman on social media, which he used to entice the victim.

It all started from mid September when the complainant Kamal received a friend request on Instagram from a profile bearing the name Anjali. He got excited and readily accepted the request.They started a conversation through messages which kept going on and on for a week till both of them decided to meet. On September 21, Kamal went to meet her near the Badarpur border. Anjali never showed up and Kamal finally went back to his place in Faridabad.

The same day in the evening, Kamal received a call from a man who claimed himself as the incharge of the hostel where Anjali was staying. He told Kamal that Anjali went to meet him and never returned. “Now she has been found murdered. You killed her,” the called said. The person on the call was none other than Hussain. To not tell anyone that she was with Kamal, he demanded Rs 20,000. Kamal agreed and transferred Rs 15,000.

The next day on September 22, Kamal received another call and this time Dilshad impersonated as “DSP” and accused him of murdering Anjali. “If you want to escape, give Rs 1,00,000,” Kamal was told over the phone.

He got scared and deleted his Instagram ID but the threatening calls never stopped. After a series of deadly threats over phone calls, the victim man finally surrendered and transferred the requisite amount.Still, the threats continued unabated and ultimately he realised that he was conned, prompting him to approach the Faridabad Police and Dilshad was caught.

