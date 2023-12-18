Tried to meet CM Kejriwal on farmers’ issues but police deployed: Delhi unit of BJP

Anup Verma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP on Sunday said that a delegation of its leaders was stopped from meeting Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for submitting a memorandum regarding the demand for agricultural land compensation scheme for the farmers of the city and the rural areas and development in the rural areas. The party leaders said that the police force called by the CM’s Office stopped the delegation at some distance from the CM’s residence.

The party said that agricultural land is to be acquired in Ochandi and surrounding villages of Delhi, due to which there is anger among the farmers and a new compensation policy is being demanded by farmers and for this in the BJP wanted to give an memorandum. The alleged that when contacted, the CM’s residence staff refused to accept even the memorandum related to Delhi dehat.

Delhi BJP unit president Virendra Sachdeva said, “We along with the MLAs wanted to submit a memorandum to the chief minister in a peaceful manner demanding farmer-friendly agricultural land compensation scheme in Delhi and development in the rural areas but the chief minister got deployed police force to stop the BJP delegation and refused to meet the delegation is proof of Kejirwal’s anarchic behaviour.”

