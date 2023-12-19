AI device used to remove lung clots from 25 patients with minimal blood loss

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A top city hospital introduced an Artificial Intelligence (AI)--driven device to remove blood clots from 25 patients that traveled to their lungs. The hospital used Penumbra Lightning 12 F Catheter, a dive run on AI, which selectively targeted and removed the blood clots that stops blood flow to arteries in the lungs.“This technology minimises blood loss, reducing complications, such as anaemia, in addition to expediting patient recovery,” Medanta said.

The first patient to be treated was a 62-year-old man who presented with a clot in his lung and deep blood clot in his left leg.“With severe deep clots in his left leg and a non-obstructive clot in his left lung lobe, he arrived at the emergency room with sudden leg pain and swelling. Using the catheter, the clots were removed. The patient was discharged within two days with follow-up treatment instructions,” the hospital said.

Speaking on the role of AI in the procedure, Dr Rajiv Parakh, chairman, peripheral vascular and endovascular sciences, Medanta Gurugram said, “With earlier techniques, there used to be a lot of blood loss while removing clot as the traditional catheter machine does not differentiate between blood and the

clots present in it. Patients had to be provided blood transfusion post surgery. Sometimes, the whole surgery had to be done in phases due to vast loss of blood.”“With the AI, the machine identified the blood and only sucked out the clots leaving minimal blood loss and successful surgery in a single sitting with patient discharged in less time,” Dr Parakh added.

