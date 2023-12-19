BJP asks L-G to probe corruption cases against AAP

Reet Kaur Sahni By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Monday accused the AAP-led government of “party of corruption” and asked Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena conduct an investigation. Over the organisation of Plastic Vikalp Fair organised in July last year, for which the BJP has alleged that a total of 1 crore was spent on the two-day event without a tender, the opposition party said AAP’s real face had been unmasked.

The BJP questioned the party’s inability to reach out to a tender and alleged that the work was given to a tent house owner and the money was dispersed arbitrarily.“It has always been the case that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal organises some program every week, gives its tender to its people, and then arbitrarily pockets the money in the name of the progamme. By doing this, they have pocketing more than Rs 400 crore in a year,” Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana alleged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP on Monday accused the AAP-led government of “party of corruption” and asked Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena conduct an investigation. Over the organisation of Plastic Vikalp Fair organised in July last year, for which the BJP has alleged that a total of 1 crore was spent on the two-day event without a tender, the opposition party said AAP’s real face had been unmasked. The BJP questioned the party’s inability to reach out to a tender and alleged that the work was given to a tent house owner and the money was dispersed arbitrarily.“It has always been the case that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal organises some program every week, gives its tender to its people, and then arbitrarily pockets the money in the name of the progamme. By doing this, they have pocketing more than Rs 400 crore in a year,” Delhi BJP secretary Harish Khurana alleged. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsAppgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });