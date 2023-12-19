Home Cities Delhi

L-G nod to prosecution of cop for siphoning Rs 2.4 cr from government funds

Earlier, the L-G had sanctioned the prosecution against the 10 police officers officials in October this year.

Published: 19th December 2023

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi L-G VK Saxena has accorded sanction for prosecution of a head constable in Delhi Police regarding a case of embezzlement of government fund to the tune of Rs 2.4 crores, Raj Niwas officials said. Saxena approved the proposal of the Home Department to prosecute Head Constable Vijay Pal who, along with 10 other policemen, accused of cheating, criminal conspiracy, and criminal breach of trust.

The constable is accused for cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust with embezzlement of funds meant for salary, arrear and tuition fee, among others for their personal use, the officials added. “The LG noted that on careful scrutiny of evidence on record he was of the considered view that prima facie, a case is made out against the accused police official - Vijay Pal -- for grant of sanction under Section 197 (1) of Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, to prosecute him for the offences mentioned in the FIR,” the official said. Saxena also has granted permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch to probe graft allegations against a doctor of the Delhi government-run Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, officials said on Monday.

Earlier, the L-G had sanctioned the prosecution against the 10 police officers officials in October this year. He was informed that all of them were posted in the Outer District at the time of committing the offences while Vijay Pal was with the Traffic, the official added. In the present case, the police officers were accused of inflating and faking tuition fees, HRA bills and creating illegal beneficiaries to embezzle Rs 2.44 which was credited in the bank accounts of 12 beneficiaries.

