One killed, another injured as shanties catch fire in Delhi's Shakarpur

Published: 19th December 2023 04:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2023 04:39 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A person died and an elderly man suffered nearly 30 per cent burn injuries after three shanties were gutted in a fire in east Delhi's Shakarpur area on Monday, police said.

A PCR call was received regarding the blaze around 8 pm at the Shakarpur police station, following which the fire department was alerted, a senior police officer said.

According to preliminary investigation, some tyres caught fire initially, following which the flames engulfed the shanties nearby, the officer said.

One Nathu Lal (62) who was sleeping inside a shanty was rescued with nearly 30 per cent burn injuries, the police said.

After the fire was doused, a charred body was recovered from one of the shanties, they added.

The injured man was hospitalised and the body was taken to a mortuary for identification and post-mortem, the officer said.

"We have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire incident," the police officer added.

