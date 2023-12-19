Home Cities Delhi

Pension of over 36,000 widows wasn't released due to insufficient budget: Delhi govt 

The Women and Child Development department, however, obtained approval from the finance department recently and thereafter, released the pension of all the beneficiaries, they said.

Published: 19th December 2023

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The pension of more than 36,000 beneficiaries in the national capital was not released for a few months due to lack of sufficient budget in the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme, said the Delhi government.

"Due to lack of sufficient budget in the 'Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme', the pension of 36,361 beneficiaries was not released for a few months.

The department has released the pension of all the beneficiaries after obtaining approval from the finance department and will continue to release it every month," the Delhi government informed the Vidhan Sabha on Monday.

The widows are entitled to a monthly amount of Rs 2,500 through the Delhi government's pension scheme, they said.

"Financial assistance of Rs 30,000 is provided for the marriage of daughters of widowed women (only up to two daughters).

An amount of Rs 2,500 is also provided to them every month via the Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme," the Delhi government said.

